An inmate at Sonoma County’s minimum security jail staged a brief escape Friday.

The man climbed over a razor wire fence shortly after 8 p.m. and dashed through grassy fields and away from the North County Detention Facility on Ordinance Road near the Sonoma County-Charles M. Schulz Airport, according to dispatch reports.

Deputies, police dogs and the sheriff’s Henry 1 helicopter team searched the area.

Law enforcement officers found the man about 8:45 p.m. in a nearby field, according to preliminary reports.

No more details were immediately available.

