What the T-Mobile and Sprint merger means for you

Sprint and T-Mobile are officially seeking to merge. If the deal is approved, the resulting company would be the nation's second-biggest wireless carrier after Verizon, controlling roughly 100 million customers. While the merger could put the companies in a stronger position to take on AT&T and Verizon, it would also eliminate a competitor from the wireless industry. That might not sit well with some policymakers, who say U.S. businesses have grown too concentrated in recent years. What could the merger mean for competition - and your pocketbook? Here's what to expect.

Why is the deal happening?

The argument from T-Mobile and Sprint largely boils down to scale. By combining, they say, they'll be in a better position to take on the incumbents, AT&T and Verizon. The deal could eliminate duplicate spending and allow the new company, which would be called T-Mobile, to collect revenue from one, massive customer base.

This expanded scale could have important consumer implications. Right now, the whole wireless industry is racing to deploy a next-generation data technology called 5G. Expect to hear a lot about 5G in the coming weeks as this deal moves forward.

How could the deal affect consumer prices?

It's too soon to tell. T-Mobile chief executive John Legere said Sunday that the merger will lead to lower prices for Sprint and T-Mobile customers. He claimed that even customers of other providers, such as AT&T, Verizon and Comcast, could see price cuts as those companies respond to the business moves of the new company.

That argument reflects T-Mobile's reputation for undercutting the competition. The self-styled "Uncarrier" has transformed how millions of Americans get their wireless service, from doing away with long-term contracts that lock you into a provider to offering unlimited data plans. Many of these practices prompted T-Mobile's larger rivals to respond with similar offerings as T-Mobile siphoned off chunks of their customer base.

But the proposed deal eliminates a provider that has been an aggressive competitor on price in its own right, offering deep discounts and promotions to lure customers.

The reduction in competition could lead to higher prices, said Blair Levin, a policy adviser for New Street Research.

"The general view on Wall Street is that as a result of this deal, there are likely to be job cuts and prices are likely to rise," he said.

Whether prices will go up or down will probably be a key focus of regulators at the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission as they decide whether to approve the deal.

What will happen to Sprint and T-Mobile subscribers?

For now, a new roaming agreement announced Sunday will allow Sprint customers to use T-Mobile's network in places where Sprint's is not available, giving them greater access to coverage. The two companies will otherwise operate independently until the deal receives regulatory approval.

If regulators bless the merger, then Sprint customers will be gradually migrated to T-Mobile's network - a process that could take up to three years, the companies say. About half of Sprint's customer base, or about 20 million users, won't notice a thing; that's because their phones already support both networks, executives said Sunday.

New television offerings and jobs

T-Mobile got into the television business in 2017 by buying up Layer3, a small cable company with the same underdog mentality as T-Mobile. With the Sprint deal, T-Mobile stands to gain a much larger built-in audience for Layer3 as it prepares to launch a streaming TV product.