Burn permit season starts Tuesday in Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties, according to Cal Fire.

Anyone wishing to conduct an outside debris burn in rural areas covered by Cal Fire will need a permit.

Outdoor debris burns need to follow permit regulations and be monitored continuously. Permits are required once the rainy season eases and the ground begins to dry.

For more information contact Cal Fire facilities in your area or go to www.fire.ca.gov.

- Randi Rossmann