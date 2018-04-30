Santa Rosa police are investigating an armed robbery Sunday night of a College Avenue gas station by a masked man.

The 10:25 p.m. crime happened at the Shell station at 266 College Ave. The suspect, wearing a white kerchief over his face and holding some kind of black weapon, walked up to the clerk inside the station’s convenience store and demanded money, according to police. The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the robber left, getting into a waiting four-door red sedan, possibly a late 90s Chevrolet Lumina.

He wore black jeans, a dark gray shirt with light gray writing on the front, and a dark–colored baseball hat, possibly with a New York Yankees logo, police said.

A search of the area failed to find the vehicle or suspect. Police released surveillance video hoping someone will recognize the man.

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects could result in a reward of up to $2,500, offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Take Back Our Community program.

Police asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 707‑543‑3590.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.