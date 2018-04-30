AUGUSTA, Maine — Court documents indicate a Maine man shot a sheriff's deputy in the head — but don't shed any light on the motive.

A state police affidavit became public Monday as 29-year-old John Williams made his initial court appearance in Augusta, Maine.

Williams is charged with killing 61-year-old Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole on April 25 in Norridgewock.

Related Stories
'He killed my deputy': Man arrested with handcuffs of Maine officer he's accused of shooting

The affidavit indicates Williams then stole the deputy's cruiser, drove to a convenience store and stole some cigarettes. The affidavit indicates he confessed to the killing to friends.

He was captured on the fourth day of a manhunt Saturday.

Williams was not required to enter a plea, and a judge ordered him held without bail. A court-appointed defense lawyer said he wasn't ready to discuss specifics of the case.

Winners of the 2018 Press Democrat high school journalism awards

Outstanding Journalist

1st: Hannah Appel and Geena Espinoza, Santa Rosa High School

2nd: Natasha Mardsen, Healdsburg High School

3rd: Alex Dodd, Petaluma High School

Overall Excellence

1st: The Gaucho Gazette, Casa Grande High School

2nd: The Dragon’s Tale, Sonoma Valley High School

3rd: The Santa Rosan, Santa Rosa High

Online Excellence

1st: The Gaucho Gazette, Casa Grande

2nd: Tiger Times, Analy High School

3rd: The Santa Rosan, Santa Rosa High

News Coverage

1st: The Dragon’s Tale, Sonoma Valley High

2nd: Griffin Epstein, Petaluma High 3rd: Tessa Hughes & Emma Pearce, Casa Grande

3rd: Ana Lara, Sonoma Academy High School

Column

1st: Rebecca Wolff, St. Vincent de Paul High School

2nd: Star Mallamo, Santa Rosa High

3rd: Kate Peinkofer & Zea Roth-Sisley, Analy

Design & Layout

1st: The Gaucho Gazette, Casa Grande

2nd: The Santa Rosan, Santa Rosa High

3rd: The Dragon’s Tale, Sonoma Valley High

Photo: Feature / News

1st: Jessica Bynum, Healdsburg High

2nd: Ophelia Chiang, Casa Grande

3rd: Alex Hays, Santa Rosa High

Editorial

1st: The Dragon’s Tale, Sonoma Valley High

2nd: The Gaucho Gazette, Casa Grande

3rd: The Santa Rosan, Santa Rosa High

Photo - Sports

1st: Andrew Gotshall, Casa Grande

2nd: Alison Perkins, Sonoma Valley High

3rd: Lucy Merrill, Santa Rosa High

Feature Story

1st: Martin Contreras & Aalyna Silva, Casa Grande

2nd: Sean Lopez & Polly Parakul, Casa Grande

3rd: Aliya Blinman & Raegan Cordero, Sonoma Valley High

Review

1st: Jacob Anderson, Casa Grande

2nd: Langston Hay, Santa Rosa High

3rd: Lucy Carroll, Healdsburg High

Sports Story

1st: Skyler Genelly & Ashley Hancock, Casa Grande

2nd: Lindy Tweten, Analy

3rd: Lucia Garay, Casa Grande