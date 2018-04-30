AUGUSTA, Maine — Court documents indicate a Maine man shot a sheriff's deputy in the head — but don't shed any light on the motive.
A state police affidavit became public Monday as 29-year-old John Williams made his initial court appearance in Augusta, Maine.
Williams is charged with killing 61-year-old Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole on April 25 in Norridgewock.
The affidavit indicates Williams then stole the deputy's cruiser, drove to a convenience store and stole some cigarettes. The affidavit indicates he confessed to the killing to friends.
He was captured on the fourth day of a manhunt Saturday.
Williams was not required to enter a plea, and a judge ordered him held without bail. A court-appointed defense lawyer said he wasn't ready to discuss specifics of the case.
Winners of the 2018 Press Democrat high school journalism awards
Outstanding Journalist
1st: Hannah Appel and Geena Espinoza, Santa Rosa High School
2nd: Natasha Mardsen, Healdsburg High School
3rd: Alex Dodd, Petaluma High School
Overall Excellence
1st: The Gaucho Gazette, Casa Grande High School
2nd: The Dragon’s Tale, Sonoma Valley High School
3rd: The Santa Rosan, Santa Rosa High
Online Excellence
1st: The Gaucho Gazette, Casa Grande
2nd: Tiger Times, Analy High School
3rd: The Santa Rosan, Santa Rosa High
News Coverage
1st: The Dragon’s Tale, Sonoma Valley High
2nd: Griffin Epstein, Petaluma High 3rd: Tessa Hughes & Emma Pearce, Casa Grande
3rd: Ana Lara, Sonoma Academy High School
Column
1st: Rebecca Wolff, St. Vincent de Paul High School
2nd: Star Mallamo, Santa Rosa High
3rd: Kate Peinkofer & Zea Roth-Sisley, Analy
Design & Layout
1st: The Gaucho Gazette, Casa Grande
2nd: The Santa Rosan, Santa Rosa High
3rd: The Dragon’s Tale, Sonoma Valley High
Photo: Feature / News
1st: Jessica Bynum, Healdsburg High
2nd: Ophelia Chiang, Casa Grande
3rd: Alex Hays, Santa Rosa High
Editorial
1st: The Dragon’s Tale, Sonoma Valley High
2nd: The Gaucho Gazette, Casa Grande
3rd: The Santa Rosan, Santa Rosa High
Photo - Sports
1st: Andrew Gotshall, Casa Grande
2nd: Alison Perkins, Sonoma Valley High
3rd: Lucy Merrill, Santa Rosa High
Feature Story
1st: Martin Contreras & Aalyna Silva, Casa Grande
2nd: Sean Lopez & Polly Parakul, Casa Grande
3rd: Aliya Blinman & Raegan Cordero, Sonoma Valley High
Review
1st: Jacob Anderson, Casa Grande
2nd: Langston Hay, Santa Rosa High
3rd: Lucy Carroll, Healdsburg High
Sports Story
1st: Skyler Genelly & Ashley Hancock, Casa Grande
2nd: Lindy Tweten, Analy
3rd: Lucia Garay, Casa Grande