A Windsor couple suffered serious injuries Saturday after their motorcycle struck a box spring in a northbound lane of Highway 101, according to the CHP.

Harold Wilson, 56, and his wife Robyn Wilson, 54, were riding in the slow lane Saturday through Windsor near Shiloh Road about 2:30 p.m. when the vehicle in front of them swerved to avoid the box spring.

The CHP said Harold Wilson didn’t see the obstacle in time and hit it at 65 mph. The impact threw the couple from the Victory motorcycle.

Both were wearing helmets but suffered major injuries and were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The CHP was alerted about a box spring in the roadway just before the crash.

Monday, the couple weren’t being treated at Memorial Hospital; it was unclear whether they’d been treated and released, or transfered to another hospital.

