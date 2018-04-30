If you see people hanging from the Golden Gate Bridge this week, don't worry they're supposed to be there!

Crews on Monday started up-close inspections of the historic span's towers to see if any portions are in need of repairs, according to the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

According to a Monday post on the District's Facebook page, inspection teams will descend by rope from the towers down to the sidewalks, beginning on the west and moving east. Inspections will never take place over traffic.

"Our salty marine environment does its best to corrode the steel," said District Engineer Ewa Bauer in a statement. "The inspection teams will look carefully at every rivet and seam to determine what work we need to do to keep this beautiful structure standing strong."

The work is expected to be completed within a week.