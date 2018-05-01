s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Roseland Collegiate Prep students find community and health in running

MARTIN ESPINOZA

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | April 30, 2018, 7:09PM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

For more information the Roseland runners groups and the Cinco de Mayo run, visit facebook.com/Movimiento-Roseland-Runners-284552678733778/.

Jorge Estrada and Melany Velazquez know that each time they go out running, they’ll be able to go a little farther than the last time.

Fueled by endorphins, energy and the desire to stay healthy, the two 15-year-old Roseland Collegiate Prep students said they feel like they could run forever.

“It feels like you can accomplish anything you want, like you can accomplish your dreams,” Estrada said.

They are members of a new runners group at the high school that has ballooned in popularity and is turning southwest Santa Rosa streets into a training ground for socializing, staying healthy and feeling good about each other.

The teen running group, called Movimiento Roseland Runners, which means Roseland Runners Movement, began this past winter, after the school’s cross-country season had ended. Team members asked their coach, Collegiate Prep science teacher Christine Byrne, if they could continue getting together to run.

The high school’s campus, the old Ursuline High School in northeast Santa Rosa, was badly damaged during the Tubbs fire last October. Roseland Collegiate Prep eventually moved into the old Roseland University Prep campus on Sebastopol Road when that school got a new campus in November.

Since Roseland Collegiate Prep has no track team, the new runners group gives teens an outlet.

“This is a way to still get kids out and running even though we don’t have a field,” Byrne said. “I think a lot of kids come out for the social aspects. And they come out because they know they’re going to feel better afterward.”

Byrne is a runner herself who grew up in Sebastopol, studied at UC Berkeley and recently returned to Sonoma County after living Oakland. It’s her first year teaching at the high school.

She said youth running programs usually focus on encouraging elementary school-age kids to ramp up their exercise habits. But such groups for teens are uncommon.

When the group began in January, it attracted about 30 students to the first practice. The second practice drew about 50, and it’s continued to grow since, she said.

What’s more, the runners group is beginning to attract parents and younger siblings, she said. It also has partnered with LandPaths, a local nature conservancy group that is letting the runners group use its properties for training, including Rancho Mark West, just northeast of Santa Rosa.

The partnership gives the runners a natural environment to practice in while helping them build stronger relationships with nature, said Omar Gallardo, director of outreach and diversity for LandPaths.

“A lot of people say the Earth heals itself, but sometimes we need to lend a hand,” said Gallardo. “I think that’s what a lot of the students are getting from it, and they’re taking care of nature and also taking care of themselves.”

On Saturday, the group is scheduled to hold its first event, a 5- and 10-kilometer run — called Roseland’s Cinco de Mayo Run — through the Santa Rosa neighborhood. The event begins 9 a.m. at Bayer Farm and will feature a health and wellness festival, music and food.

For the students, running has taught them a valuable life lesson.

“Each time you can go a little further, at your own pace,” Velazquez said. “I feel like I’m achieving a goal because I’m going further than what I usually do.”

Most Popular Stories
Honda sedan backs into Old Navy at the Santa Rosa Marketplace
Motorcycle riders suffer major injuries after hitting box spring on Hwy. 101
50 homes going up in Coffey Park
Freedom short-lived for escaped Sonoma County inmate
Reward offered for information on armed robber who held up Santa Rosa gas station

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @renofish.

Most Popular Stories
Honda sedan backs into Old Navy at the Santa Rosa Marketplace
Motorcycle riders suffer major injuries after hitting box spring on Hwy. 101
Cesar Chavez Language Academy remembers student, aide who died this year
City Council: Streamlining housing or reckless deregulation?
Casa Grande wins seven first-place awards in high school journalism contest
Teen pursued by Santa Rosa police found by K-9 inside Hyatt Regency
Freedom short-lived for escaped Sonoma County inmate
50 homes going up in Coffey Park
Show Comment