Rohnert Park’s Department of Public Safety is making changes to its training program as a way to promote experienced officers into specialized roles and attract more recruits to fill a dozen police and fire vacancies.

The labor group representing public safety officers asked the City Council to approve a resolution reducing the minimum experience level required for new training officers. The council approved the request on a 5-0 vote at its regular meeting last week.

The decision allows patrol officers with two years of full-time experience in California to mentor new beat cops. Previously, training officers were required to have three years of experience. The move is expected to provide relief for current members of the training unit who have spent multiple years in the assignment, freeing them up to shift into coveted positions in the traffic, fire and community-oriented policing divisions.

The change also will provide a way for new recruits to advance more quickly into leadership roles, improving the department’s ability to recruit, Rohnert Park Commander Aaron Johnson said.

“What we’re trying to do is replace some of the training officers because they are getting promoted,” Johnson said. “It’s also wise to have a pool of candidates to where trainers can get a break. It provides a good opportunity for those up-and-coming officers to enhance their skill sets and to take that next challenge.”

Johnson rejected the perception the city was relaxing its standards for trainers.

“Eligibility and qualification are two different things,” he said. “Someone might (now) be eligible because of time, but could still not qualify. They still have to be the best candidate.”

The department — with a $20 million annual budget that accounts for the greatest share of the city’s general fund — has struggled through the years to maintain a full staff of sworn officers. Fifty-two candidates have been hired for the 54 patrol slots since January 2014, with 20 of them failing to become working officers, according to city staff.

Thirteen officers retired in that time, and 11 others resigned for various reasons. Six recruits are approaching graduation from the police academy at the end of May, and two more are scheduled to finish the requirement in August.

That leaves five more positions left to fill, primarily in anticipation of staffing a future firehouse on the city’s western side. More than five candidates are set to begin at this summer’s academy, said Rohnert Park Fire Commander Mike Bates.

Construction on the fire station was recently delayed by at least a year to a projected 2020 opening when contractor bids came back millions of dollars over the city’s budget. The funding for those spots on the force has already been allocated, however.

“We have to make sure we’re staffed before we open it,” said Don Schwartz, assistant city manager. “In that sense, we want to keep hiring staff.”

Rohnert Park is one of two cities in California that has combined its police and firefighting departments into a single agency with officers that serve in both roles.

Once recruits complete the police academy, those without firefighting backgrounds typically go through fire academy within 18 months. In both progressions, mentors are needed to oversee the newcomers in each discipline. In many cases, the same officers have been responsible for both police and fire training.