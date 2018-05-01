Lake County deputies Wednesday arrested Jose Gustavo Mena III, 43, on suspicion of carrying a concealed loaded firearm as a felon and possession of a lock-picking set, Lt. Corey Paulich said in a statement.

Mena was held at the Lake County Jail on $60,000 bond, and while he was there, deputies Thursday used a warrant to search a home connected to him in Nice.

That’s where they discovered a butane hash oil lab, 15 pounds of cannabis, a gram of methamphetamine, glass pipes, 61 bullets, a high-capacity magazine and more than $11,000 of cash, along with Ryan Anthony Mena, 33, his brother.

Deputies discovered the younger Mena was on probation in Louisiana and did not have permission to leave the state.

He was arrested and booked in the Lake County Jail on multiple charges including a felon in possession of ammunition and chemical extraction of a controlled substance, Paulich said. He was held on $100,000 bail.

