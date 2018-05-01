A foot chase brought Santa Rosa police officers into the downtown Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in pursuit of a suspected armed teenager Monday afternoon.

No weapons were found and a 17-year-old male surrendered without incident after he was tracked to an alcove inside the hotel by a police dog, said Sgt. Jeneane Kucker.

Santa Rosa police received a call Monday around 1:20 p.m. about a man with a red backpack brandishing a firearm to break up a fight off the Prince Memorial Greenway by First and A streets.

Police spotted four people matching the description of the men involved, Kucker said. When police approached the male with the red backpack ran west down the greenway and into the Railroad Street hotel with second group of officers chasing.

The 17-year-old, who’s name is being withheld because of his age, was taken into custody for juvenile warrants and resisting arrest, Kucker said. A 15-year-old male with him when police arrived was also taken into custody for outstanding juvenile warrants.

Demario Robinson, 20, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of delaying and resisting an officer during a lawful detention, police said. A fourth person was detained and released at the scene.

