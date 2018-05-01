'It's just a dress': Utah teen's Chinese prom attire stirs debate

It's that time of year in high school, the season of the highly anticipated, stress-inducing rite of passage called prom.

Like many other teenagers preparing for prom, Utah senior Keziah Daum wanted to find a dress that would stand out, "something that would be more unique and bold and had some sort of meaning to it," she said in an interview with The Washington Post.

Daum decided to browse a vintage store in downtown Salt Lake City, where she came across a red cheongsam, also known as a qipao - the high-collared, form-fitting traditional Chinese dress.

"I thought it was absolutely beautiful," said Daum, who is not Chinese. She appreciated its high neckline, a difficult trait to find in many prom dresses. The dress, she said, "really gave me a sense of appreciation and admiration for other cultures and their beauty."

On a Sunday after the dance, like many other social media-savvy high schoolers, she posted a photo in her dress alongside her friends. "PROM," she wrote.

She had no idea it would elicit such a response.

"My culture is NOT your . . .. prom dress," a man named Jeremy Lam tweeted days later, sharing the photos she posted.

"I'm proud of my culture, including the extreme barriers marginalized people within that culture have had to overcome those obstacles," Lam also wrote. "For it to simply be subject to American consumerism and cater to a white audience, is parallel to colonial ideology."

The tweet, which has been shared nearly 42,000 times, spurred an onslaught of similar criticism of Daum's prom dress, with many people on Twitter accusing her of cultural appropriation.

"This isn't ok," wrote another Twitter user. "I wouldn't wear traditional Korean, Japanese or any other traditional dress and I'm Asian. I wouldn't wear traditional Irish or Swedish or Greek dress either. There's a lot of history behind these clothes."

Another wrote: "you just don't wear it if ur not. chinese . . . it's not something to play dress up with."

It was the latest example of the long-running debate over the fine line between appreciating and appropriating culture.

Similar controversies over cultural appropriation have erupted in fashion and in Hollywood, across college campuses and in response to advertising campaigns. There was a tone-deaf Pepsi ad, and the time the Kardashian sisters were accused of appropriating black culture with shirts showing the image of the Notorious B.I.G. Greek chapters have stirred outrage through "Mexican" themed parties, and concertgoers have been accused of appropriating Native American culture at music festivals such as Coachella. Some of these instances are clear-cut, while others fall into a disputable gray area.

Critics of Daum bashed her for one photo in particular in which she and her friends hold their hands together in prayer-like poses. Daum said that her friends were inspired to make the pose by a popular YouTube personality, h3h3Productions, and she had no idea it would be interpreted as culturally offensive.

Daum responded to the barrage of criticism by saying she meant no harm in wearing the dress, and was "in no way being discriminative or racist."

"I don't see the big deal of me wearing a gorgeous dress I found for my last prom," she tweeted. "If anything, I'm showing my appreciation to other cultures and I didn't intend to make anyone think that I'm trying to be racist. It's just a dress."