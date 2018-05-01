A vineyard worker died Tuesday morning after being crushed while cleaning mower equipment in a Sonoma Valley vineyard, authorities said.

The accident occurred about 7:30 a.m. at a vineyard managed by Walsh Vineyards Management, according to Cal-OSHA, which is investigating. The tilling tines of the worker’s tractor got tangled in a vineyard wire, and it appeared that as the worker was attempting to free the wire, the tiller attachment dropped and crushed him, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The vineyard is believed to have been owned by Gundlach Bundschu Winery, though the winery may have recently sold it, according to a neighboring winery and a vineyard management company.

When Schell-Vista firefighters arrived on scene, they found the man trapped beneath the tractor, said Capt. Tony Anderson.

“It appeared somebody was out there trying to do some kind of repair, and it went bad,” he said.

When firefighters freed the man, it was clear he was already dead, Anderson said.

Walsh Vineyards Management and Gundlach Bundschu Winery did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

