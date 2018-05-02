Activists protesting Santa Rosa crackdown on homeless encampments disrupted the City Council meeting Tuesday, staging a demonstration that police officers broke up by arresting a half dozen people and removing them from the council chambers.

The drama unfolded after a number of regular critics of the council’s homeless policies were joined by an influx of participants from the May Day march that had started in Roseland.

One protester, Merlin Davis, crossed a barrier in the council chambers to hand out information to the council.

Mayor Chris Coursey told him to stop but Davis ignored him. Coursey adjourned the meeting the council filed out as protesters holding green signs with pictures of tents on them occupied the chamber floor.

The demonstration escalated over the next 30 minutes, with more police officers taking positions near the protesters.

Officers instructed people to leave the chambers and when protesters locked arms and made it clear they would not leave they were arrested.

The meeting resumed about an hour after it had been adjourned.