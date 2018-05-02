A 21-year-old Clearlake resident was shot and wounded Monday night after he allegedly banged on windows and tried to get inside an occupied mobile home in Clearlake.

A husband in the home told police he shot in self defense at Mayfield Herbert Montes as he tried to enter the residence in the Southshore Mobile Home Park, 5725 Old Highway 53, according to a police press release issued Tuesday night. Montes, who reportedly had claimed he had property inside the mobile home, then fled to a residence in the 5500 block of Cottage Avenue, where police and emergency medical staff found him with a single gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.

Montes went by ambulance to Adventist Health Clear Lake medical center and later by helicopter to an unnamed hospital out of county. Police said in a press release that he was in stable condition and “expected to survive his injuries.”

The husband and his wife, who was also in the home during the shooting, suffered no injuries. Police didn’t name the couple and said both physical evidence and statements by other witnesses supported the husband’s claim of self defense.

The matter has been referred to the Lake County District Attorney’s Office “for review of charges against both the resident and Montes,” the press release stated.