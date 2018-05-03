(1 of ) This Craftsman home at 1081 S. Fitch Mountain Road dates from 1915. The Craftsman style is characterized by low-pitched gabled roofs with broad eaves, large front porches and exposed wooden structural elements. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(2 of ) 327 Mason St. was once the home of James Mead, an early county supervisor, carpenter and fruit farmer. The home was built in 1856 and is one of Healdsburg's oldest. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Museum)
(3 of ) An example of a Queen Anne style home from the exhibit "Healdsburg's Architectural Heritage." (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(5 of ) Henry Passalacqua's Colonial Revival home was built in 1936. Among other things, Passalacqua was a well-known tenor. He sang operatic roles both in this country and his native Italy, where he managed his own opera company for a time. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(7 of ) A Craftsman home at 390 Fitch St. in Healdsburg, undated. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(8 of ) Healdsburg's Farmers and Mechanics Bank was built in the Greek Revival Style in 1908 by local contractor Frank A. Sullivan. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(9 of ) An undated example of a Gothic Revival church in Healdsburg. The Gothic Revival style was a popular design for churches throught the U.S. and England in the 19th century. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(10 of ) The former Healdsburg City Hall at its dedication ceremony in 1886. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(11 of ) The demolition of Healdsburg's City Hall in 1960. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(12 of ) A home and dairy in Healdsburg in 1920. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(14 of ) Designed by Petaluma architect Brainerd Jones in 1909, the Healdsburg Museum was once a Carnegie Library. In 1988 it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(15 of ) The Healdsburg Museum is an example of Neoclassical architecture, with reverence to ancient antiquity. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(16 of ) A 1900 photo of the original Jose German Pina adobe purchased by D.D. and Mary Phillips of Dry Creek Valley in 1856. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(17 of ) A historic Prairie style home built in Healdsburg in the 1920s. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(19 of ) An 1877 lithograph of the Hassett house in Healdsburg from the Sonoma County Atlas. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(20 of ) A Ranch style home in Healdsburg, undated. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(21 of ) The McCracken cabin constructed in the 1860s is an example of the Vernacular style. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Museum)
(22 of ) A Tudor revival home from the exhibit "Healdsburg's Architectural Heritage," undated. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)
(23 of ) Contemporary architectural examples like Hotel Healdsburg blend in seamlessly with Healdsburg's vintage character. (Courtesy of the Healdsburg Museum)