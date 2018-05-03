Founded in 1857, Healdsburg has a number of vintage homes that contribute to the character and history of the city.

A new exhibit at the Healdsburg Museum takes a closer look at these historic treasures and the evolution of local architecture from adobe dwellings of the Rancho era to current contemporary styles.

“Healdsburg’s Architectural Heritage,” opens May 3 and runs through November.

The exhibit highlights the Greek Revival, Gothic Revival, Italianate, Queen Anne, Craftsman and neoclassic homes that have been honored with the Museum and Historical Society’s Historic Preservation Award since 1996. It includes photographs, ephemera and four handcrafted wooden home replicas created by local artist Jon Lacaillade.

The museum at 221 Matheson St. in Healdsburg, is open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For more information visit healdsburgmuseum.org.

Interested in seeing more? Travel back in time with the gallery above showcasing homes in the exhibit.