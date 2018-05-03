The arrest of six protesters who disrupted the Santa Rosa City Council meeting Tuesday reflects the frustration homeless activists feel about the city’s recent efforts to clear out campsites, and its refusal to sanction a homeless encampment.

Such demands are not new, but have intensified following the eviction of about 70 people from an encampment behind the Dollar Tree store in Roseland, and notices for people to remove their belongings from the nearby Joe Rodota trail, where many homeless moved when evicted.

Those follow earlier evictions of people camping on a hill along Farmers Lane and huddled under Highway 101 overpasses, both of which have been denounced by homeless advocates.

“We’re here in a nonviolent protest with a demand,” Merlin Davis said from the floor of the City Council chambers not long before his arrest Tuesday evening. “A demand that the City Council stop punishing the poor. A demand that they let people practice self-governance.”

Tuesday’s disruption of the City Council meeting was the latest in a series of escalations by Davis and others as they address the council on homeless issues.

Davis in particular has been making his contempt for the council clear. He often shouts or claps loudly in support of views he shares. When he was being thrown out by Mayor Chris Coursey for disrupting a previous meeting, Davis, 38, left the chambers with both middle fingers extended high.

In many ways, last week’s council meeting offered a glimpse of the escalation to come. During public comments, Davis mocked the city’s police for supporting county requests to remove people it considered trespassing on property owned by the Community Development Commission.

“Over the last week, city police have bravely rushed to defend empty, unused fields that have been sitting vacant for years and empty parking lots with weeds growing in them that no one parks in,” Davis said.

Later that meeting, Davis and a handful of others refused to leave the podium on the chamber floor. Six to eight people gathered in the area between city staff, including the city manager and city attorney, and the council members.

When this week’s meeting got underway, the microphone and projector were gone from the podium, and the floor of the chambers was deemed for staff and visitors only. Ropes kept the public out and bore signs reading “Visitor pass seating.”

The two podiums at the top of the chambers remained open for the public, though some grumbled about the loss of the use of the overhead projector. A closed session item the council discussed earlier Tuesday was titled “Threat to Public Services or Facilities. Consultation with Santa Rosa Police and risk management representatives.”

Coursey declined to disclose what was discussed at that part of the meeting, but called it unfortunate the access changes needed to be made.

“We would prefer not to have to restrict access to areas of the council chambers, but we feel like we’re in a time and in a culture where this is something that we need to do,” Coursey said.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Hank Schreeder said security at City Hall has been discussed for years, including during the Occupy movement, when protesters caused staff to close offices, and in 2013 when protesters marched on City Hall after 13-year-old Andy Lopez was killed by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy.