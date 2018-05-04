Sonoma County land and finance records are among numerous documents now available online for purchase and download through a new website announced Wednesday by the county clerk-recorder’s office.

The website allows the public to access records such as deeds, liens and maps and download them immediately or request certified copies that the office then sends through the mail. Community members can access the records online.

“It’s a massive step forward in terms of customer service and accessibility to our office,” said Deva Marie Proto, the chief deputy clerk-recorder, who spearheaded the effort. “Very, very few counties are doing this in California. We are on the leading edge.”

Four years ago, county officials implemented a system that made the clerk index — a listing of records — available online. But until the new website debuted last week, the public couldn’t download a digital version of the record they were seeking. Residents either had to visit the clerk-recorder’s office in person or mail a written request identifying the document they wanted, along with a check for payment, Proto said.

Proto, who’s running for election to succeed Bill Rousseau as clerk-recorder-assessor and elections chief, has been working on the website initiative for about a year, she said.

“This has been my baby,” Proto said. “It was frustrating that people had to mail in a check or pay somebody to come into the office when they needed a document immediately.”

In addition to providing access to land and finance documents, the website allows the public to download statements of fictitious business names, postings required by state environmental law and various professional registrations, among other records.

Couples also can apply for marriage licenses through the new website. The office offered those online before, but the new site lets people “give more instructions and such,” Proto said.

