Eight suspects in three Petaluma home invasions were transferred from Sonoma County Sheriff’s custody Wednesday and brought to San Francisco for arraignment in U.S. District Court.

All eight are suspected kicking down the doors of three homes on a small private street outside Petaluma before dawn March 12 and demanding marijuana and cash from the residents, pistol whipping one man. No cannabis was found and nothing was taken, authorities said.

Chrisshawn Denardray Beal, 20, Jaray Day-Shawn Simmons, 28, and Ledarrell Javon Crockett, 28, all from Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Melvin Corbin, 19, Nakia Robert Lydell Jones, 22, Romello Shamar Jones, 20, and Siddiq Jafar Abdullah, 21, all from Richmond, Virginia, were indicted April 26 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Francisco for their alleged roles in the home invasions. All are being kept in federal custody.

The eight pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to five criminal counts, including conspiracy, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Abraham Simmons.

They still face charges in Sonoma County for kidnapping, robbery, false imprisonment, burglary and assault with a firearm, said Chief Deputy District Attorney Troye Shaffer.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge issued bench warrant of $1.4 million to each suspect involved in the Petaluma home invasions, Shaffer said.

