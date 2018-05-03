A Santa Rosa man was killed Wednesday evening in a head-on collision on Highway 12 just east of Pythian Road after a Chevrolet Tahoe crossed into his lane, CHP said.

The driver of the eastbound Tahoe was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries after his SUV flipped and landed upright, said Officer Mike Phennicie. It’s unclear if either drugs or alcohol was a factor.

CHP has yet to identify either person in the 5:23 p.m. collision, but Phennicie said man who died was in his early 20s and driving a Subaru Impreza.

The victim’s body was trapped in the Impreza when first responders arrived at the accident near Frey Road, Phennicie said. It appeared the victim died on impact.

Both vehicles came to rest off the road, he said. Firetrucks and other emergency vehicles blocked both lanes of traffic for about 30 minutes until the eastbound lane was opened to traffic.

The scene was fully cleared by 9:23 p.m.

