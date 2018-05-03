A Toyota Prius collided with a fuel-tanker truck on Highway 20 by Potter Valley Road in Mendocino County Wednesday just before noon.

The driver of the Prius was flown to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for serious injuries, CHP said. The person’s condition was not known Wednesday night.

A fuel spill closed the rural highway connecting Mendocino and Lake counties for more than an hour, CHP said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nick Rahaim at 707-521-5203 or nick.rahaim@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nrahaim.