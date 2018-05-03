(1 of ) In this Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo provided by the County of Kauai, officials survey damage from a recent storm on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. A flash flood warning for the Hawaiian island of Kauai expired Friday, April 20 after a night of heavy rain. The island continues to clean up after a weekend storm left destructive flooding. (County of Kauai via AP)
(2 of ) In this Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo provided by the County of Kauai, damage is shown from a recent storm on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. A flash flood warning for the Hawaiian island of Kauai expired Friday, April 20 after a night of heavy rain. The island continues to clean up after a weekend storm left destructive flooding. (County of Kauai via AP)
(3 of ) Water and supplies are seen aboard a U.S. Army CH-47 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in Princeville, Kauai. Rescue and relief operations commenced in the morning from Princeville Airport for people still stranded in Haena, Wainiha, and other parts of north Kauai. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
(4 of ) Haena resident Beaux Birch, left, hugs friends Diana Penchoff, right, before evacuation on a U.S. Army Chinook on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in Haena, Kauai. Hundreds of people have been airlifted out of dangerous floodwaters on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, but authorities said Tuesday that others are still stranded at evacuation centers. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
(5 of ) U.S. Army and emergency personnel unload water and supplies from a U.S. Army Chinook Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in Wainiha, Kauai. Hundreds of people have been airlifted out of dangerous floodwaters on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, but authorities said Tuesday that others are still stranded at evacuation centers. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
(6 of ) Evacuees prepare to board a U.S. Army Chinook on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in Wainiha, Kauai. Hundreds of people have been airlifted out of dangerous floodwaters on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, but authorities said Tuesday that others are still stranded at evacuation centers. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
(7 of ) A U.S. Army Chinook departs as evacuees queue in line Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in Haena, Kauai. Hundreds of people have been airlifted out of dangerous floodwaters on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, but authorities said Tuesday that others are still stranded at evacuation centers. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
(8 of ) Gregg Fraser, owner of Opakapaka Bar and Grille, points to a spot where floodwater ravaged the pavement and lifeguard station at Ke'e Beach Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in Haena, Kauai. Hundreds of people have been airlifted out of dangerous floodwaters on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, but authorities said Tuesday that others are still stranded at evacuation centers. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
(9 of ) This Sunday, April 15, 2018, photo provided by Kauai resident James Hennessy shows the view as he maneuvers a stand-up paddleboarding along his flooded street in Haena, Hawaii. Heavy rains on Kauai let up on Monday, which helped emergency workers better rescue people stranded by flooding on the Hawaiian island. (James Hennessy via AP)
(10 of ) This Sunday, April 15, 2018 image taken from video provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows flooding along Kauai's Hanalei Bay, Hawaii. Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation for the island where heavy rainfall damaged or flooded dozens of homes in Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena and Anahola. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Verdura/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
(11 of ) In this Monday, April 16, 2018, photo provided by the Office of the Governor, Hawaii, Hawaii Gov. David Ige, left, flies over the flood-damaged areas of the island of Kauai. Heavy rains on Kauai let up on Monday, which helped emergency workers better rescue people stranded by flooding on the island. Ige were in a helicopter Monday assessing the damage and rescue needs on the island. (Courtesy of Hawaii Governor's Office via AP)
(12 of ) Jeffrey Pollastrini stands inside his home on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Hanalei, Kauai. Heavy rain and flooding caused extensive damage to both the north and south parts of the island. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
(13 of ) Thirteen-year-old Neveah Okuno walks in the living room of her home on Monday, April 16, 2018 in Koloa, Kauai. Heavy rain and flooding caused extensive damage to both the north and south parts of the island. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
(14 of ) Andrew Segawa pushes away mud from the roadway on Waihohonou Road on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Koloa, Kauai. Heavy rain and flooding caused extensive damage to both the north and south parts of the island. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
(15 of ) Andrew Segawa pushes away mud from the roadway on Waihohonou Road on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Koloa, Kauai. Heavy rain and flooding caused extensive damage to both the north and south parts of the island. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
(16 of ) Thirteen-year-old Neveah Okuno walks in the living room of her home on Monday, April 16, 2018 in Koloa, Kauai. Heavy rain and flooding caused extensive damage to both the north and south parts of the island. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
(17 of ) This Sunday, April 15, 2018 image taken from video provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows flooding along Kauai's Hanalei Bay, Hawaii. Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation for the island where heavy rainfall damaged or flooded dozens of homes in Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena and Anahola. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Verdura/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
(18 of ) In this Sunday, April 15, 2018, photo provided by the Coast Guard, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Kittiwake surveys Nawiliwili Harbor as they arrive to Kauai. Kittiwake, homeported in Honolulu, and travelled to Kauai to assist in response and recovery efforts following a storm dropping more than 27 inches of rain and causing severe flooding. (Lt. j.g. Brandon Newman/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
(19 of ) This image taken from video provided by the U.S. Coast guard shows flooding in Kauai's Hanalei Bay, Hawaii, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation for the island where heavy rainfall damaged or flooded dozens of homes in Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena and Anahola. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Verdura/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
(20 of ) In this Sunday, April 15, 2018 photo, water floods the the Wailua Golf Course in Lihue, Hawaii, forcing the closure of the nearby Kuhio Highway. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP)
(21 of ) In this Sunday, morning, April 15, 2018 photo, Anahola resident Devin Ruiz, right, washes down equipment, as Steve Evans and Rocia Amir work to salvage the mate harvest in Anahola, Hawaii, after the Anahola River broke its banks in the pre-dawn hours and flooded the community downstream. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP)
(22 of ) In this Sunday, April 15, 2018 photo, Kelii Kinney checks on his flood damage property in Anahola, Hawaii, after the Anahola River broke its banks in the pre-dawn hours and flooded the community downstream. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP)
(23 of ) In this Sunday, morning, April 15, 2018 photo, a car is wedged between a house and debris in Anahola, Hawaii, after the Anahola River broke its banks in the pre-dawn hours and flooded the community downstream. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP)
(24 of ) In this Sunday, morning, April 15, 2018 photo, a car is wedged between a house and debris in Anahola, Hawaii, after the Anahola River broke its banks in the pre-dawn hours and flooded the community downstream. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP)
(25 of ) This Sunday, April 15, 2018 image taken from video provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows flooding in Kauai's Hanalei Bay, Hawaii. Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation for the island where heavy rainfall damaged or flooded dozens of homes in Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena and Anahola. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Verdura/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
(26 of ) In this Sunday, April 15, 2018, photo provided by the Coast Guard, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Kittiwake surveys Nawiliwili Harbor as they arrive to Kauai. Kittiwake, homeported in Honolulu, and travelled to Kauai to assist in response and recovery efforts following a storm dropping more than 27 inches of rain and causing severe flooding. (Lt. j.g. Brandon Newman/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
(27 of ) This image taken from video provided by the U.S. Coast guard shows flooding in Kauai's Hanalei Bay, Hawaii, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation for the island where heavy rainfall damaged or flooded dozens of homes in Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena and Anahola. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Verdura/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
(28 of ) Gov. David Ige speaks at a press conference in Honolulu on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Ige says last month's record rains unleashed 12 landslides on a Kauai highway. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)