Thieves descended on burned areas of Larkfield this week and stole expensive construction equipment and tools from sites where homes are being rebuilt after the October wildfires.

The string of burglaries targeted several storage trailers in the burn zone north of Santa Rosa where compressors, drills, nail guns and other tools were taken from workers building homes for fire victims. The spree marks the first construction thefts the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has seen in the burn zones, said Sgt. Spencer Crum.

At least four trailers were broken into Wednesday night or early Thursday at rebuild sites on Willow Green Place and Dorchester Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Office. One nearby construction site outside the burned area, in Windsor near Hembree and Victory lanes, was also looted.

Each of the trailers was tightly secured, some even blocked by heavy equipment that thieves moved to get inside, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“This is the worst of humanity: preying upon people who are doing everything they can to rebuild their lives,” said Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, who represents Larkfield. “None of us should have any sympathy for people who are scraping at the bottom.”

The Sheriff’s Office will investigate the crimes “to the full extent” and will staff extra patrols at all construction sites, Sheriff Rob Giordano said in a news release. He called the burglaries “completely unacceptable” amid the recovery from the worst disaster in Sonoma County history and asked everyone in the area to vigilantly monitor for suspicious people at construction sites during the nighttime.

Jesus Garcia said he showed up about 6:30 a.m. Thursday to the Dorchester Drive property where he’s framing a new home on a burned property. When he and other workers went to the trailer where they stored their tools, they found the combination lock cut off and the contents gone.

“They went through the whole thing. They just took everything,” Garcia said. “What are people doing? ... You’re working to make a living and people are going around stealing stuff.”

Garcia said he lost about $7,000 to $8,000 in equipment and tools, including a compressor and drills. He was storing tools on site because it was easier than hauling them over every day from Lake County, where he lives. Now Garcia figures he’ll take his tools with him every day.

