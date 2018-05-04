A 25-year-old Santa Rosa resident was identified Thursday by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office as the man killed in a Wednesday head-on collision on Highway 12.

Troy Ersan was driving west near Frey Road when a Chevrolet Tahoe veered into his lane striking his Subaru Impreza at 5:23 p.m., the CHP said.

Ersan was trapped in the vehicle and dead by the time firefighters were able to remove him, CHP Officer Mike Phennicie said Wednesday night. It appeared he died on impact.

The driver of the Tahoe was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for moderate injuries, the CHP said.

Both vehicles came to rest off the road, the CHP said. Firetrucks and other emergency vehicles blocked both lanes of traffic for about 30 minutes.

