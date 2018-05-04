MILL VALLEY — An 80-year-old suspect who shot two other people Thursday was found dead of a gunshot wound in a Marin County apartment where he fled, authorities said.

The shooting prompted a warning for neighbors to shelter in place, Marin County sheriff’s Sgt. Brenton Schneider said.

Officers surrounded the complex after the suspect ran inside the apartment in Mill Valley.

Schneider didn’t release the man’s name or the identities of the wounded people. No other injuries were reported.

Video from the scene showed a deputy with his gun drawn shielding two people as they ran from the apartment.

No other details were immediately released.