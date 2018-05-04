Forty-two squealing pigs inside the Santa Rosa High School Ag Barn were saved by firefighters Thursday night after flames were spotted rising from the eaves.

The fire was called in at 9:09 p.m. by contractors working on the fiber-optic network at Ridgway High School across a football field from the barn, said Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Ken Sebastiani. The barn is on Santa Rosa High School’s Mendocino Avenue campus.

Firefighters moved the pigs — some only a few months old — away from the flames within the barn, barricading them with bales of hay, Sebastiani said.

The fire was limited to hay, sawdust and shelving inside the barn and was put out in 11 minutes, he said. There was no structural damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Sebastiani said there were heat lamps inside to keep the small animals warm.

After firefighters put out the flames, students from the high school’s Future Farmers of America program arrived to corral some of the loose pigs in the barn. The last pig was pushed into a pen at 9:45 p.m.

Lester Henry and Hunter Canup, fiber-optic workers from Sacramento, saw the flames coming out of the barn as they finished a meal break. Their employer, T&R Communications, has a contract with Santa Rosa City Schools and the two were familiar with the campus.

“We knew it was a barn with animals inside,” Henry said.

Henry, Canup and two other workers called 911 and ran over to the fire.

“Animals were squealing and really scared,” Canup said. “This potentially could have been a bad fire.”

