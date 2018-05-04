The city of Santa Rosa and community leaders will host the 13th annual Cinco de Mayo festival Saturday in Roseland.

The festival, featuring food and live music and entertainment on two stages, will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Sebastopol Road.

The city Police Department is encouraging attendees to park at Bayside Church, 3175 Sebastopol Road, and take a free ride on the city’s Rosie the Trolley to and from the festival. The trolley will operate from 3 to 9:30 p.m. and will transport passengers between the church and Roseland Elementary School.

From 2:30 to 9 p.m., police will close Sebastopol Road between Dutton and West avenues.

Police warned that leaving cars in the area’s private shopping center parking lots could result in vehicles being towed at the owners’ expense.