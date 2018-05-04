At least one person died early Friday in a fiery crash in the Mendocino County village of Navarro, according to a preliminary report by the California Highway Patrol.

A vehicle went off the road, struck a tree and caught fire about 3:55 a.m. at 255 Wendling Street off Highway 128, according to the CHP traffic incident website. The crash occurred near the Navarro General Store roughly 40 miles northwest of Cloverdale.

The CHP listed the accident as a fatality and said the vehicle became “fully engulfed” in flames.

The CHP’s Ukiah office said no further information was immediately available.