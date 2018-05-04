The eruption of the Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii hits very close to home for Sonoma County resident Ina Richmond and her family.

Richmond shared a video on Facebook Friday of lava flowing in front of her family's home in Leilani Estates, where more than 1,500 people were forced to flee their homes a day earlier.

The video was taken by her brother-in-law who moved to Hawaii from Sonoma County just three months ago.

Warning graphic language. See it here:

At least two homes have been destroyed by the lava.