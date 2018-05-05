One person was killed in a two-car crash Friday afternoon on Valley Ford Road in west Sonoma County, authorities said.

Four other people were injured, one critically, in the 4:30 p.m. collision around 10 miles west of Petaluma, said Mike Mickelson, Wilmar Volunteer Fire chief.

A small black sedan traveling west stuck an eastbound silver car on the passenger side, killing the person in the front passenger seat, Mickelson said. The driver of the silver car was critically injured and flown to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

One other person in the silver car and the two occupants of the black sedan were taken by ground ambulance to Memorial Hospital for moderate injuries, he said.

The fire chief would not say what he thought caused the crash, on Valley Ford Road east of Walker Road.

