A man with a replica handgun and bullets was arrested for resisting police in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square on Friday after he refused to get off his bike and surrender to police, who thought he might have a real firearm, authorities said.

David George Mitchell, 62, had been reported around 6:30 p.m. by concerned citizens who saw him brandish what appeared to be a handgun during a disturbance a few minutes earlier at Mendocino Avenue and Seventh Street, three blocks to the north, police said. The citizens reported that the suspect had then placed the holstered gun in a bag attached to his bike, which had distinctive red-walled tires.

Responding officers found Mitchell at the downtown square and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint, police said. He was defiant and refused, and they closed in as he reached into a saddlebag on the bike, police said.

Numerous people were in the square or dining in the area of the encounter, which occurred opposite Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen.

One officer knocked Mitchell off the bicycle, causing the holstered fake gun and a strap containing replica bullets to fall to the ground, authorities said.

Mitchell, who is homeless, was arrested for suspicion of misdemeanor resisting arrest. He remained in custody at the Sonoma County Jail on Saturday, with bail set at $2,500.

