A two-alarm fire at Santa Rosa Seafood, Raw Bar & Grill knocked the Santa Rosa Avenue store and eatery temporarily out of business Saturday, though store personnel said sales at local farmers’ markets would continue.

The fire broke out shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in a large food storage area that was a mass of charred and sodden wreckage later Saturday, though a row of commercial refrigerators, stacks of burned tortillas, lemons and onions were recognizable in the mess.

A large hole had been rent in the roof where ceiling timbers were burned and firefighters had broken through to aid their attack, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said.

But a large inventory of fish stored in freezers escaped the fire undamaged and was recovered under the supervision of a Sonoma County Health inspector, Battalion Chief Ken Sebastiani said. The inspector also instructed store personnel how to clean and sanitize the kitchen and processing portion of the operation in hopes they could reopen the business quickly, Sebastiani said.

A total of 32 fire personnel responded to the blaze after several motorists passing by on Highway 101 observed smoke emanating from the building at the corner of Petaluma Hill Road, fire and emergency personnel said.

Firefighters were able to contain it in about 30 minutes to the storage and office area, Sebastiani said.

The restaurant portion of the business, which suffered a fire a decade ago, had smoke damage but otherwise was unscathed, firefighters said.

The blaze caused an estimated $400,000 in damage and marks the second blow to the family-run business since June, when owner and founder Mike Svedise, a life-long fisherman and beloved figure, died unexpectedly in his sleep.

Two of his sons were among family members who came out to the scene early Saturday and mobilized employees to move fish and begin cleaning, Sebastiani said.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was still unknown and remained under investigation.

