Food left unattended cooking on a stove resulted in a fire Saturday morning that damaged a home in the Oakmont neighborhood of Santa Rosa.

The fire was reported at 10:48 a.m. in the 7400 block of Oak Leaf Lane. The first firefighters to arrive found pressurized smoke coming from the attic vents and from the front door of the one-story house.

Five fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the blaze. Firefighters brought the flames under control in about 10 minutes and contained the fire to the kitchen area and attic.

The home’s sole occupant, a woman, managed to escape the flames and was in the care of a neighbor.

The fire was caused by unattended cooking material on the stove, Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said in a statement. The damage, including smoke throughout the house, was estimated at $100,000.