A 30-year-old Tracy man remained in custody Monday in the Sonoma County Jail, suspected of stealing almost 100 cans of baby formula from Northern California grocery stores.

Petaluma police arrested Jerry Young Friday evening at the Sonoma Mountain Parkway Safeway store after employees reported the man was seen loading containers of formula into an empty stroller and then left without paying, police said.

Officers stopped the man as he was driving away and found 96 cans of formula worth about $4,500 in his vehicle. The suspect admitted to taking 40 cans from Petaluma Safeway stores, according to police.

Young was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possessing stolen property, impersonation and having a small amount of drugs, as well as two arrest warrants — involving theft and burglary.

Young’s bail was set at $20,000.

