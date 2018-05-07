(1 of ) This is a April 26, 2018 photograph provided by Kensington Palace of Britain's Prince Louis, taken at Kensington Palace, in London. Prince William and his wife Kate have released two pictures documenting the early days of Britain’s newest prince. (Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)
(2 of ) In this May 2, 2018 photograph provided by Kensington Palace, Britain's Princess Charlotte cuddles her brother Prince Louis, on her third birthday, at Kensington Palace, in London. Prince William and his wife Kate have released two pictures documenting the early days of Britain’s newest prince. (Duchess of Cambridge/via AP)
(3 of ) FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge smile as they hold their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London. Britain's royal palace said Friday April 27, 2018, the infant son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named Louis Arthur Charles. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
(4 of ) FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London. Britain's royal palace said Friday April 27, 2018, the infant son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named Louis Arthur Charles. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
(5 of ) FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London. It is announced on Friday April 27, 2018, William and Kate's new son is named Louis Arthur Charles. (John Stillwell/Pool photo via AP, File)
(6 of ) Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday to a healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)