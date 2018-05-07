The CHP identified a motorcycle rider who died Sunday in an east Napa County crash as a 38‑year‑old Rohnert Park man.

Carlos Lorenzo‑Guerrero died after losing control of his bike on a Highway 128 curve, the CHP said. The westbound 2014 Yamaha rider moved into the opposite lane and ran into a Cal Fire fire truck, the CHP said.

Engineer Timothy Erskine, 39, was driving the truck about 25 mph, the CHP said. How fast the motorcycle was going remained under investigation.

Lorenzo‑Guerrero died in the impact of the 1:40 p.m. collision. Erskine wasn’t injured.

The crash happened east of Lake Hennessey, near lower Chiles Valley Road, officials said.

