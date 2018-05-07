s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

After Native American bias incident, Colorado State University says those against diversity can go 'elsewhere'

KRISTINE PHILLIPS
THE WASHINGTON POST | May 7, 2018, 9:15AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

Two suspicious young men joined a Colorado university's campus tour to which they didn't belong, a woman told a 911 dispatcher. They refused to say their names, she said, and one of them started to laugh when she asked what they wanted to study.

"They were lying the whole time," the woman, a mother of another student on the tour, concluded.

"They just really stand out," she added, judging from their "odd" behavior and dark clothing with "weird symbolism or wording on it."

And one of them is "for sure" Hispanic because he said he's from Mexico.

Body camera footage showed two shaggy-haired teens, 19-year-old Thomas Kanewakeron Gray and his brother, 17-year-old Lloyd Skanahwati Gray, timidly answering questions from police officers. They were told to keep their hands visible. They were patted down because the woman had said one of them had his hand in the pocket of his oversize jacket. They were wearing black clothing, but that "weird symbolism" was metal band logos. One was that of a band called Cattle Decapitation, whose songs protest mistreatment of animals, their mother said.

Contrary to what the woman had suspected, they were part of the campus tour. They showed police an email to prove it. The brothers, who are Native Americans from the Mohawk tribe in New Mexico, had driven several hours to Colorado State University in Fort Collins to see whether the campus would be a good fit for them. They got lost and arrived 45 minutes late. They told police the woman who was suspicious of them had asked for their names, but they didn't say much because they're shy. As their mother would later say, they hadn't had much experience in the outside world.

By the time police let them rejoin the tour, they'd already been left behind. They drove back home.

Days after the April 30 incident, which school officials have described as the result of bias, Colorado State University President Tony Frank wrote a lengthy and sobering apology.

"Two young men, through no fault of their own, wound up frightened and humiliated because another campus visitor was concerned about their clothes and overall demeanor, which appears to have simply been shyness," Frank wrote Friday. "The very idea that someone - anyone - might 'look' like they don't belong on a CSU Admissions tour is anathema. People of all races, gender, identities, orientations, cultures, religion, heritages, and appearances belong here."

Anyone who's "uncomfortable with a diverse and inclusive academic environment" should find another campus, Frank added.

The brothers said that their experience fits a pattern of racial profiling. The incident comes after a raft of similar situations have thrown a spotlight on racial bias and perceptions in recent weeks, The Washington Post's Kyle Swenson wrote. In April, two young black men who had arrived early at a Philadelphia Starbucks for a business meeting wound up leaving the coffee shop in handcuffs. Days later, two black men were wrongly accused of not paying to use an LA Fitness gym in Secaucus, New Jersey, The Post's Rachel Siegel reported.

Thomas Gray, a student at Northern New Mexico College, told the Associated Press that he and his brother kept to themselves the whole time. "I guess that was scaring people," he said, "that we were just quiet."

The teens' mother, Lorraine Kahneratokwas Gray, said listening to her son recount the experience reminded her of an encounter between an officer and a black man. "Unfortunately" in that incident, the man was shot and killed by the officer, Lorraine Gray wrote on Facebook.

Most Popular Stories
1 dead, 2 injured in motorcycle crashes in Napa, Sonoma counties
Healdsburg’s tiny ‘fairy doors’ raising eyebrows, speculation
Fort Bragg city clerk sorry for online controversy
Man suspected of stealing $4,500 in baby formula from grocery stores in Petaluma, elsewhere
Native American celebration at SRJC a family affair

"I am lucky my sons are both still alive," she said.

In a lengthy message to Lorraine Gray, the tour guide said she did not believe the young men were suspicious and apologized for not realizing what had happened until later.

"I am so sorry that I did not know. I am so sorry that I could not have stopped this from happening," Gabriella Visani wrote. "I am frustrated that the mother of the other student didn't think to let me know that she was calling the police on my tour guests."

"My heart is hurting," Visani added. "Please tell your sons that they ARE welcome here, even if they don't feel like it."

A police report and audio of the 911 call were redacted and edited to avoid identifying the caller, who was described as a white female. During the 911 call, the woman repeatedly told the dispatcher that she had never called 911 on anyone before and, perhaps, she was just "being completely paranoid."

After the incident, Lorraine Gray called campus police and told the officer that she felt her sons had been racially profiled, according to the police report. The officer told Gray that police are obligated to follow up on any call they receive and that the caller was "suspicious because of the boys' actions alone."

But in his message to the campus community, Frank, the president, urged everyone to reflect on their own biases against people who don't look like them.

"It seems to me that we can all examine our conscience about the times in our own lives when we've crossed the street, avoided eye contact, or walked a little faster because we were concerned about the appearance of someone we didn't know but who was different from us," he said.

And that call for self-reflection includes him, Frank said, "a white man in a position of authority."

---

The Washington Post's Kyle Swenson contributed to this report.

Most Popular Stories
Man suspected of stealing $4,500 in baby formula from grocery stores in Petaluma, elsewhere
1 dead, 2 injured in motorcycle crashes in Napa, Sonoma counties
Healdsburg’s tiny ‘fairy doors’ raising eyebrows, speculation
Fort Bragg city clerk sorry for online controversy
Residents, state at odds over fate of iconic Albion River Bridge
Bay Area TV personality who stole Warriors official's jacket loses job
1 dead, 4 injured in Valley Ford Road collision
Native American celebration at SRJC a family affair
Show Comment