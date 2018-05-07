Candidates for California governor jockey for 2nd place

SACRAMENTO — In California's first incumbent-free race for governor since voters switched to a top-two primary system, nearly two dozen candidates are jockeying for a spot in the runoff, including five Democrats and two Republicans with deep pockets or experience in politics.

For now, the contest is a race for second place.

Democrat Gavin Newsom is widely viewed as the front-runner, better known and better funded than his rivals looking for one of two tickets to the general election.

Newsom announced plans to run for governor in 2018 almost immediately after winning re-election as lieutenant governor four years ago and has been running ever since to replace Jerry Brown, who is barred by term limits from seeking a fifth term.

"He's beaten his opponent to the punch, be it on ideas, be it on message, be it on money. Being first. Every Democrat in the race seems to be playing catch up to him," said Bill Whalen, a research fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and speechwriter for former Republican Gov. Pete Wilson.

While they'll all be on the same ballot, they're speaking to very different voters. Democrats are debating who is best qualified to stand up for California against President Donald Trump. Republicans are relentlessly hammering taxes and immigration.

Among Democrats, no issue has motivated the party's base like single-payer health care — a plan to provide government-funded insurance to everyone in the state. Newsom has staked out the left lane, aligning himself most firmly with single-payer supporters while his principal rivals — Antonio Villaraigosa and John Chiang — say they support the concept but insist Newsom is selling voters a fantasy with too many political and legal hurdles to pass anytime soon.

Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor, has leaned heavily on his 2004 decision to issue marriage licenses to gay couples in San Francisco, which threw gasoline on a simmering culture war 11 years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled gays and lesbians could not be barred from marriage.

"I've got a record of taking risks. I've got a record of being bold, and I just feel like that's what you're going to need in your next governor," Newsom said. "Not recklessness, but risk-taking."

An April poll by the Public Policy Institute of California showed Newsom with a commanding lead, supported by 26 percent of likely voters. Republican businessman John Cox was second at 15 percent, followed by Villaraigosa at 13 percent and GOP state Assemblyman Travis Allen at 10 percent. Chiang and former schools superintendent Delaine Eastin were in the single digits while 22 percent of voters said they were undecided in the survey of the 867 likely voters. It had a margin of sampling error rate of 4.4 percent.

An accountant and former attorney who owns thousands of apartment units, Cox has emphasized his business experience and what he calls the corrupt influence of special interests.

"The people running are a bunch of politicians," Cox said. "And I think people want better management and a change in direction, and that's what I'm going to give them."

Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles and state Assembly speaker, is focused on energizing Latinos, less affluent Democrats and unaffiliated voters struggling to share in the state's rising prosperity.

"You can't be the sixth largest economy in the world ... with the highest effective poverty rate," he said. "We've got to address the high cost of living."