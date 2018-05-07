Mendocino County authorities are attempting to identify a woman killed Friday in a fiery vehicle crash in Navarro.

Officials believe she could have been a Mendocino County resident. But because her body was badly burned, efforts continued Monday to determine her name and find family.

She crashed about 4 p.m. while driving on Highway 128, which connects Cloverdale with the Mendocino Coast south of Albion. Passing through the tiny community of Navarro, near the Navarro General Store, the woman’s car ran off the rural highway, hit a tree and burst into flames, the CHP said.

The woman had no passengers.

Mendocino County sheriff’s Lt. Shannon Barney said dental records may be needed to gain her identity.

Further details on the crash weren’t available Monday morning. Check back for updates.

