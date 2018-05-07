A day of fishing Saturday for four teens along the coast near the Sonoma‑Mendocino county line ended with a helicopter rescue when an incoming tide trapped them on rocks, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier in the day the teens, 15 and 16 years, had climbed out on rocks. By late evening they hadn’t realized the tide had come in, blocking their path unless they went into the water.

A 6:40 p.m. call for help launched the sheriff’s helicopter from its hanger at the Charles M. Schulz‑Sonoma County Airport. The helicopter crew reached the teens in 17 minutes, dropped a 100-foot rescue line and within seven minutes had hoisted the four to safety from their perch just inside Mendocino County, officials said.

The 16-year-olds were from Annapolis and The Sea Ranch and the 15-year-olds were from Gualala and Point Arena, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials, in a Facebook posting, said no one was injured and the four did the right thing by not trying to rescue themselves. Officials also suggested they obtain a book on tide times.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.