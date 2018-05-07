Rohnert Park police arrested one driver suspected of DUI during a DUI checkpoint — a man who ran from his car as he realized he was about to be stopped by police, and cited five others for license violations, according to police.

The checkpoint was set up Saturday night to 1 a.m. Sunday to coincide with Cinco de Mayo, officials said.

It was held on Redwood Drive, near Business Park Drive in west Rohnert Park.

Officers stopped 788 vehicles and had 26 drivers pull over for further evaluation. The 50-year-old San Bruno man arrested on suspicion of DUI had driven into the checkpoint, then jumped out of his car and ran before being stopped by police, officials said.

A California Office of Traffic Safety grant funded the checkpoint.