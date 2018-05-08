Motorists can expect road impacts while the final phase of paving on Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa takes place this week at night.

Work begins Monday night and will continue through Saturday, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

One-lane traffic in each direction will be maintained from Sebastopol Road to Bellevue Ranch. Some side streets will be closed temporarily. When possible, Santa Rosa police advise alternate routes.

The work is being conducted overnight to speed up the paving process and minimize traffic disruptions during regular commute hours. Motorists will need to follow directions from flaggers, and turns may be restricted to limit vehicles on hot asphalt. No overnight curb parking will be allowed.

