A 22‑mile pursuit up Highway 101 in Mendocino County reached speeds of 120 mph at times before CHP officers stopped and arrested a Novato man, according to the CHP.

Driver Orlando Miguel Zepedaperez, 23, was forced to stop north of Willits after his sedan hit a spike strip set out by law enforcement near the junction of Highway 101 and Reynolds Highway. Officers, weapons drawn, ordered the man out of the car. He was arrested on suspicion of felony reckless evading and booked into the Mendocino County Jail.

The chase started about 7:40 a.m. Monday, after drivers began calling 911 to report a man in a white Toyota Corolla on Highway 101 who was driving recklessly and faster than 100 mph, the CHP said.

Callers said he was south of Hopland heading north. CHP officers spotted him passing through Ukiah near Perkins Street. They tried to stop the driver, who sped up the highway, the CHP said.

Willits police and Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies aided in the arrest.

