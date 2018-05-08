Sonoma County sheriff’s investigators arrived early Tuesday at a west Petaluma home, continuing to process evidence in the suspicious deaths of two people found inside.

Investigators suspect the bodies were of the couple living at the Roblar Road residence, but their identities haven’t been confirmed.

The man and woman were found by deputies Monday afternoon after a relative called, worried they hadn’t been heard from in weeks.

The bodies in a back room, a few feet apart, according to the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. They’d been decomposing for at least a couple weeks.

The deaths currently are being considered suspicious, possibly homicides. Autopsies for both were expected to be conducted today.

Violent crimes detectives and crime scene investigators began processing the home Monday afternoon into the evening. Deputies were stationed at the home overnight.

Investigators returned Tuesday to finish reviewing the scene.

The home is in the 4700 block of Roblar Road, a sparsely populated, rural ranching and farming area north of Petaluma and west of Highway 101. Yellow police tape blocked off the driveway to the home, set back on the large parcel. About a half dozen unmarked detective vehicles and marked patrol cars were at the property as detectives moved in and out of the house.

Voter registration records show the home is owned by Teri Lynn Edington, 56, and Mark Allen Edington, 60.

One neighbor said she didn’t know the residents well. “They were pretty quiet. I’d see her (Terri Lynn Edington) walking her dog sometimes. She was always friendly,” said Regan Hemphill who lived across Orchard Station Road from the Edingtons. “She seemed like a very nice lady.”

