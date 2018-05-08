The Santa Rosa Police Department issued 94 citations Tuesday in downtown Santa Rosa as part of a collaborative bicycle and pedestrian enforcement operation that included four Sonoma County public safety agencies.

Citations were handed out to motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. Drivers were cited for violating pedestrian and bicycle rights of way, in addition to red light and cellphone infractions.

Thirteen motorcycle officers from the Sheriff’s Office, CHP, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety and Santa Rosa police took part in the enforcement program.

