Six candidates seeking to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown are set to square off at 6:30 p.m. tonight in a televised debate held at the California Theater in downtown San Jose.

NBC stations across the state will be broadcasting the debate live. Online, check out the livestream from NBC Bay Area.

The attending candidates include:

Assemblyman Travis Allen, a Republican.

Treasurer John Chiang, a Democrat.

John Cox, a Republican businessman.

Delaine Eastin, a Democrat, former state superintendent of public instruction and state assemblywoman.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat who has served as mayor of Los Angeles and as a state assemblyman.

The 90-minute format calls for the first 30 minutes to be dedicated to issues facing Northern California, with the remaining hour about issues affecting the entire state.

Hosts for the event include the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and NBC Bay Area. It’s being called “Decision 2018: The Race for Governor.” The moderator is Chuck Todd, NBC News’ political director and host of “Meet the Press.”