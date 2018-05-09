Lake County sheriff’s deputies early Wednesday were looking for a 67‑year‑old Kelseyville woman, missing since Monday night.

Sharon Foley suffers from depression and bipolar disorder. Monday night she was distraught and last seen about 7:30 p.m. in her car, according to sheriff’s officials in a news release issued Tuesday night.

The woman doesn’t walk without help but can drive. She was assisted into her car Monday night and said she was headed for a Kelseyville park. But Tuesday Foley had contact with Carmel law enforcement and the Monterey County town is her last known location, a sheriff’s official said Wednesday. The nature of the Carmel police contact wasn’t released.

Foley was driving a white 2009 Ford Crown Victoria with a plate of 6FYP475. Her clothing included a white and gray dress and she wears glasses.

Officials asked anyone with information to contact deputies at 707‑263‑2690

