Two days after two people were found dead in a rural Petaluma home Monday few details have emerged other than the deaths do not appear to be either marijuana related or a random crime, authorities said Wednesday.

Sheriff’s detectives suspect the bodies were of a couple living in the Roblar Road home but haven’t yet confirmed their identities.

Autopsies were performed on the man and woman Tuesday, but extensive decomposition of the bodies means it could take weeks to identify them, said Sgt. Spencer Crum.

Voter registration records show Terri Lynn Edington, 56, and Mark Allen Edington, 60, lived on the property. The two bought the 4.68 acre lot in June 2005, according to county property records.

The deaths don’t appear to be related to the recent spate of marijuana home invasions that left one dead at a residence southwest of Santa Rosa, Crum said.

“Detectives tell me there is no evidence of marijuana cultivation/sales at the home and they don’t believe this is a random crime,” Crum said in an email Wednesday.

He would not provide answers to whether there were any signs of a break-in or if investigators had found evidence leading them to believe the two people had been killed by someone else. Another possibility still under investigation is that one of the two killed the other and then themselves.

“We can’t jeopardize the integrity of the case by revealing too much information in case it turns out to be a homicide,” Crum said.

The two bodies were found in the rural home after a woman called asking deputies to check on her sister around 2:30 p.m., authorities said. She hadn’t from her sister or brother-in-law in about a month.

Deputies responded and found the two bodies, leading to a violent crimes investigation. Family members could not be reached for comment.

You can reach Staff Writer Nick Rahaim at 707-521-5203 or nick.rahaim@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nrahaim. You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.