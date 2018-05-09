One person died and one was injured in a fire Tuesday evening at a rural Mendocino County home, according to authorities.

The Anderson Valley fire near Philo destroyed three buildings, including at least one home, Cal Fire said Wednesday. The fire also spread to nearby vegetation and burned a quarter acre of brush.

Firefighters were called at 5:45 p.m. to the property in the 7000 block of Signal Ridge Road.

Cal Fire, Anderson Valley and Elk firefighters responded. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office also responded due to the fatality.

Few details were available early Wednesday but Cal Fire said one person died and one person was taken to a hospital.

The fire happened in the hills west of Philo and rural Highway 128.

Check back for details.

