Two women reported that a man took pictures or video of them while they were in toilet stalls Tuesday evening in a Santa Rosa Junior College women’s restroom, police said.

One woman said a man hiding in a stall next to her reached under the partition with a cellphone and took a photo or video of her around 7:45 p.m. at the SRJC Southwest Campus at 950 South Wright Road, police said in a statement.

Ten minutes later another woman in the same bathroom reported a man reached over the partition with a cellphone to take a picture of her, police said. Campus police searched the area but were unable to find the man.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s, around 5 feet 6 inches tall with gray hair or a bald head, police said. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped T-shirt walking barefoot.

Anyone with information or who witnessed anything suspicious around the SRJC Southwest Campus are asked to call SRJC police at 707-527-1000.

